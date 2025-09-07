State of Wyoming Has $129,000 Holdings in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Seadrill by 254.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Seadrill by 30.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seadrill by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Seadrill by 412.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDRL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

SDRL stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.73 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

