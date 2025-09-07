State of Wyoming Has $129,000 Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.10 on Friday. Matador Resources Company has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

