State of Wyoming Has $136,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after buying an additional 249,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,846,000 after buying an additional 114,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

