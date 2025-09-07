State of Wyoming Increases Stake in LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $83,736.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,125.14. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total value of $445,455.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares in the company, valued at $448,760.62. The trade was a 49.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

