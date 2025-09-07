State of Wyoming Lowers Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,477,000 after acquiring an additional 750,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,069,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,537,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,665,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.3%

TRI stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $151.60 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.