State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Avista were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 83.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 25,854 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 115.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 309,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 415,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 8,255.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Avista Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.29%.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,227.68. This represents a 14.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

