State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Position in Inogen, Inc $INGN

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. State of Wyoming owned approximately 0.06% of Inogen worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Inogen by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Inogen by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Inogen by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Inogen by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN opened at $8.11 on Friday. Inogen, Inc has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Inogen had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Inogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGN. B. Riley began coverage on Inogen in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

