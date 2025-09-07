State of Wyoming Makes New $117,000 Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 389.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,073,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after buying an additional 1,649,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $42,866,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $26,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,669,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,385,000 after buying an additional 223,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 397.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,714 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

