State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $15,697,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth about $4,495,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,080. The trade was a 37.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,929,380. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

