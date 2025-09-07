State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Rumble Inc. $RUM

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Rumble alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after buying an additional 1,612,891 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 9,234.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,351,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 1,337,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rumble by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 580,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 205,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rumble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 638,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.70. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 97.99% and a negative net margin of 289.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rumble

About Rumble

(Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.