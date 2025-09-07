State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TWFG by 25.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TWFG during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TWFG during the first quarter worth $15,501,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in TWFG during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in TWFG during the fourth quarter worth $585,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWFG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TWFG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $25.84 on Friday. TWFG, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 105.86 and a quick ratio of 105.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

