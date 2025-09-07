State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $120.90 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

