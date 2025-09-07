State of Wyoming Purchases 100 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

State of Wyoming lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 39.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 182.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 222.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

