State of Wyoming Purchases 837 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKWD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.8%

SKWD opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.53%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

