State of Wyoming Purchases New Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,179,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $856,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APLE opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The company had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 735.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,677.76. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

