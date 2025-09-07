State of Wyoming Purchases New Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,296 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 205,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE CRK opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 0.27. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

