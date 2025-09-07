State of Wyoming Raises Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $22,046,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 868,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDSN. B. Riley raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

