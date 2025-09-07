State of Wyoming Raises Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 469.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 60,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBC stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 603,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,135.73. This represents a 4.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

