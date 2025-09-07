State of Wyoming Reduces Position in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 539,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,139,000 after buying an additional 666,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after buying an additional 734,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,568,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after buying an additional 424,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,262,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,640,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

