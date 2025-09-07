State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

