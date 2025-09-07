State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BRX stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Read Our Latest Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.