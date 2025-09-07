State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,265,535.44. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $600,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 600,737 shares in the company, valued at $72,154,521.07. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,337 shares of company stock worth $6,431,516. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DXPE opened at $124.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $129.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $498.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

