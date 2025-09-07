State of Wyoming Sells 1,336 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

State of Wyoming decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $3,471,809.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,938 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MOD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.