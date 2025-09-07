State of Wyoming Sells 13,391 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,019,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 458,594 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,146,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $10,198,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,508,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 636,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,779,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,449 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.7%

PAYO stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

