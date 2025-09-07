State of Wyoming Sells 14,101 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGAU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

