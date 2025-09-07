State of Wyoming Sells 213 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

