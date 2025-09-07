State of Wyoming Sells 32,174 Shares of Accuray Incorporated $ARAY

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,174 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Accuray were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Accuray by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Accuray by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Accuray by 1.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,058,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accuray by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Accuray from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $170.15 million, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The business had revenue of $127.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.78 million. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

