State of Wyoming Sells 335 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:WES opened at $38.08 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

