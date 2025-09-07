State of Wyoming Sells 3,569 Shares of Sprott Inc. $SII

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sprott were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sprott by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sprott by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 25.21%.The company had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprott currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

