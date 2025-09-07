State of Wyoming Sells 5,288 Shares of Legacy Housing Corporation $LEGH

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 686,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 427,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 93.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 119,870 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 72.8% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 221,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $669.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.53 million.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.