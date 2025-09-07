State of Wyoming Takes $136,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 188.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,943,000 after buying an additional 1,376,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 124.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,533,000 after buying an additional 620,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,176,000 after buying an additional 516,332 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 54.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,428,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,954,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 103.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 763,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,025,000 after buying an additional 388,113 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $120.20 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

