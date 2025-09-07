State of Wyoming Takes Position in Planet Labs PBC $PL

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 143.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.81. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

