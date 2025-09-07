State of Wyoming Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 75,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 939.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.