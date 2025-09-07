State of Wyoming Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,497.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,640,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

