State of Wyoming Trims Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

State of Wyoming lowered its position in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $44.45 on Friday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.05. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

