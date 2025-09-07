State of Wyoming Trims Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 82.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.35. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

