TD Cowen Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $11.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHPT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on ChargePoint and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $233.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.00). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 66.76%.The business had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

