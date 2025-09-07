TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRDO. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $142.57.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $4,963,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 393,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,036,032.06. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $5,891,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 7,108,961 shares in the company, valued at $761,511,902.32. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,123,654 shares of company stock worth $101,794,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 464.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

