Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 77,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,873,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,400,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

