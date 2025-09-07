Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Textron were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Textron by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

