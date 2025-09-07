The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.59%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

