The Lovesac Company $LOVE Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lovesac has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.580 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,200. The trade was a 5.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

