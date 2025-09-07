Trex Company, Inc. $TREX Stock Position Lowered by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 672,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,212,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Trex by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 83,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Up 3.6%

Trex stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

