Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,002 AECOM $ACM

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after acquiring an additional 691,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,713,000 after acquiring an additional 553,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 964,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 92,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

