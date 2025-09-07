Trexquant Investment LP Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177,551 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 61.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 127.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,764,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Down 0.9%

STT stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $116.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

