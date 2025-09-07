Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 35,939 Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 1.6%

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.