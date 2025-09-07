Trexquant Investment LP Sells 126,774 Shares of DLocal Limited $DLO

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,774 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DLocal by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DLocal by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DLocal by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.71 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 36.85%. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

