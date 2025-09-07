Universal Electronics Inc. $UEIC Stock Position Lowered by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,617 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

UEIC stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.