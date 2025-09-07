Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 2,147 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 165.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $169.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day moving average is $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

