Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 2,410 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $5,472,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 633,187 shares in the company, valued at $115,512,304.41. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,278,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of COOP stock opened at $213.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $216.79.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

